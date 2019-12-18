Choose Your Women Wisely – Toyin Lawani Tells Nigerian Men

by Temitope Alabi
Toyin lawani
Toyin Lawani

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to share a piece of advice with men.

The single mom of two shared a post on her IG page advising men to choose their women wisely as a smart woman can help turn her man’s fortune around.

Her post read; “A Woman with a brain can turn a broke man into a millionaire but beauty with empty head can turn a millionaire into a broke man.”

Toyin went on to caption the post;

Choose your women wisely uncles.

