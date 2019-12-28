Christianity Cannot Be Wiped Out Of Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has sent a note of warning to terrorist group, Boko Haram to desist from the act of persecuting Christians in the country.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister expressed that despite attempts to wipe out christianity by the terrorist group, Christians in the nation remain committed to their faith.

Also Read: Fani-Kayode Condemns Attack On Anti-Government Protesters

The politician made this statement while reacting to a report that ISWA publicly executed eleven Christians on christmas day.

The former minister also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of secretly supporting the persecution of Christians in the nation.

See his tweets below:

