Christianity Cannot Be Wiped Out Of Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has sent a note of warning to terrorist group, Boko Haram to desist from the act of persecuting Christians in the country.

The former minister expressed that despite attempts to wipe out christianity by the terrorist group, Christians in the nation remain committed to their faith.

The politician made this statement while reacting to a report that ISWA publicly executed eleven Christians on christmas day.

The former minister also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of secretly supporting the persecution of Christians in the nation.

…The more Christian blood is shed the more our faith spreads.The persecution of the saints & believers is Christianity's lifeblood.The Church was built on the blood &bones of our Lord & SaviourJesus Christ and that of millions of Christian martyrs over the last 2000 years..2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 28, 2019