Christmas: Daniella Okeke Buys New House In Lekki

by Eyitemi Majeed
Actress Daniella Okeke
Actress Daniella Okeke

Christmas has definitely arrived for Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, who has just gifted herself a palatable apartment in Lekki area of Lagos state.

A video of the adorable apartment has since been in circulation on the internet.

The screen diva became prominent in the Nollywood circle after staring as Joke in a 2013 movie titled ‘Lagos Cougars.’

Read Also: Toke Makinwa, Daniella Okeke Fight Over Anthony Joshua On Instagram

The role went on to earn her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Daniella Okeke
0

You may also like

BBNaija Party: Kbrule Shocked As Anto Shuns Him And Kisses Lolu In His Presence

D’banj And Kanye West Part Ways?

Seal is accused of attempted r@pe one week after criticizing Oprah

[Photos]: Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is married

Actress, Dakore Akande Looks All Glam in New Photos

Steve Harvey’s Opinion On How To Know You’ve Found True Love Has Gone Viral

What Oritsefemi’s Wife Said About Her Mother-In-Law Is Thought-provoking

PHOTOS: Actress, Foluke Daramola & Husband Having Fun In Canada

Access Bank Paid 1 Million Dollars For Mariah Carey’s Perfomance After Firing 200 Workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *