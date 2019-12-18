Christmas: Daniella Okeke Buys New House In Lekki

Christmas has definitely arrived for Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, who has just gifted herself a palatable apartment in Lekki area of Lagos state.

A video of the adorable apartment has since been in circulation on the internet.

The screen diva became prominent in the Nollywood circle after staring as Joke in a 2013 movie titled ‘Lagos Cougars.’

The role went on to earn her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Watch the video below: