Christmas Holiday Is A Pagan Celebration: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri took to Instagram to air a controversial opinion on the celebration of Christmas.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The popular evangelist expressed that Christmas celebration is a pagan holiday. He pointed out that ignorance abounds because a lot of people focus on pastors rather than the scriptures.

He also expressed that contrary to popular belief, there was no confirmation about the three wise men giving gifts to Jesus at birth.

Going further in his explanation, Reno pointed out that there is no scriptural backing for the celebration of Christmas.

See his post below:

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri’s post
