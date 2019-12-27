Christmas Origin: Sense Will Fall On Us One Day, Says Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian center, Sam Adeyemi, has aired his view as regards the origin of Christmas celebration following the controversy it generated recently.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the respected cleric stated that ‘sense would one day fall on us’ adding that the countries from where Christianity was propagated have an uninterrupted power supply and we ‘Nigerians’ are busy debating whether eating Christmas chicken would make us miss heaven or not.

He concluded by saying he prays that it won’t take long before the sense fall on us.

He wrote: