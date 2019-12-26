Christmas: Sanwo-Olu Sets 6 Inmates Free, Commutes 3 From Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has signed two Executive Orders, with one setting free six inmates at different prisons.

Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu’s Media Aide said in a statement that the governor also commuted death sentences of three convicted inmates to life imprisonment.

The two Orders – Executive Commutation of Death Sentence Order and Executive Grant of Clemency Order – signed by the governor on Christmas day are expected to take immediate effect.

Speaking on the two orders at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said, ”As a nation and as a state, it is only appropriate for us to count our blessings and reflect on those things that have happened to us in the course of the year and how we can improve them and be better citizens.

”For us as a state, it is also a season of giving back, so I have also signed a small release of some convicts that we have in the various prisons.

”People who have been given death sentences have been reduced to life sentences and some who have been jailed for minor offences have also been given warning and have asked for them to be pardoned,” he said.

”I want to send out a message to Lagosians that this is a season of peace. Let us live peacefully and do things in moderation.

”Let us understand that even while we are celebrating, we must do it with modesty and with a lot of decorum. Let us all remain peaceful, law abiding and humble,” he said.