Chukwueze, Osimhen Make CAF List Of Youth Player Of The Year

Super Eagles forwards, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have been announced as two of the top five youth players contesting to win the CAF African Youth Player of the year.

The Nigerian duo are joined by Dortmund and Morocco’s full back, Achraf Hakimi, Senegalese, Krepin Diatta and Malian, Moussa Djenepo.

Chukwueze has enjoyed a wonderful rise since his debut for Villareal in 2018, while Osimhen has been in sparkling form since the turn of the year, which ultimately resulted in his transfer to Lille.

See list below: