Chukwueze, Osimhen Make CAF List Of Youth Player Of The Year

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles forwards, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have been announced as two of the top five youth players contesting to win the CAF African Youth Player of the year.

CAF
CAF

The Nigerian duo are joined by Dortmund and Morocco’s full back, Achraf Hakimi, Senegalese, Krepin Diatta and Malian, Moussa Djenepo.

Also Read: CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year

Chukwueze has enjoyed a wonderful rise since his debut for Villareal in 2018, while Osimhen has been in sparkling form since the turn of the year, which ultimately resulted in his transfer to Lille.

See list below:

Tags from the story
Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen
0

You may also like

Manutd vs Wolves: I only feel sad for De Gea – Manutd Fans Single Out De Gea

Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Gunners Win to Retain Top Four Hopes

Wimbledon 2014: Federer, Djokovic Survive Scare to Reach Last-4

Warri Wolves Advance in Confed Cup, Up Next FC MK

How Fans’ Celebration Caused An Artificial Earthquake In Mexico

AfCON 2013 Eagles’ Final List: “I’m Disappointed But…” – Bright Dike

NFF Seeks FIFA Intervention In Dates For World Cup Qualifying Matches

Joe Hart Set To Join Torino

Arsene Wenger gets three match ban, fined £40,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *