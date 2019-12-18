Church Members Disgrace Pastor For Buying Range Rover; Demand Refund Of Their Tithe

A new video has emerged capturing some church members publicly humiliating their pastor for buying a new Range Rover sport utility vehicle.

According to reports, the members also asked him for a refund of all the offerings and tithe they have paid to the church.

Trouble was said to have started for the yet to be identified cleric when he bought the vehicle and drove to the church premises only to be met by an angry mob.

Watch the video below: