Church Not Showing Right Example In Corruption Fight: Peter Obi

by Verity Awala

 

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged churches in Nigeria to be more involved in the fight against corruption.

Obi, who was Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2019 presidential election, said this on Wednesday while speaking on the theme: “The Church and Good Governance” at the All Soul Church, Lekki, Lagos State.

He said, “By blessing poor people who suddenly make money in government and come to church for thanksgiving rather than calling police for them, the church is not showing right example

He added also: “As governor of Anambra, I reduced the cost of governance through eliminating many unnecessary things our people make part of government such as long convoys, maintaining multiple guest houses, traveling with retinue of aides, among others.

“By the time you know it, I had excess money to meet our obligations including clearing arrears of pension to the tune of about N35 billion and saving over N75 billion for the state as of the day I left office,” Obi added.

