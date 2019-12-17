Cold Sore On Your Mouth Is A Sign Of Herpes – Twitter Doctor

A Twitter doctor who goes by the handle @Aprokodoctor has taken to the social media platform to share some information about Herpes.

According to the doctor, many people who claim to have cold sore on their mouth as a result of malaria are ignorant as such sore is called herpes.

“What is on your mouth? Ah! It’s Malaria o, Heavy one! Ishinu o Dear Nigerian, That is not malaria, that is a sign of herpes Yes, you had a fever when you saw it, but it is not malaria. You usually see it when you are ill or stressed because they become reactivated.”