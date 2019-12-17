Cold Sore On Your Mouth Is A Sign Of Herpes – Twitter Doctor

by Temitope Alabi
Herpes
Herpes

A Twitter doctor who goes by the handle @Aprokodoctor has taken to the social media platform to share some information about Herpes.

According to the doctor, many people who claim to have cold sore on their mouth as a result of malaria are ignorant as such sore is called herpes.

Read Also: Nigeria Celebrities Reacts To A New Born Baby Who Almost Lost His Life Because He Contacted Herpes When Kissed

“What is on your mouth? Ah! It’s Malaria o, Heavy one! Ishinu o Dear Nigerian, That is not malaria, that is a sign of herpes Yes, you had a fever when you saw it, but it is not malaria. You usually see it when you are ill or stressed because they become reactivated.”

Tags from the story
herpes
0

You may also like

South African Policeman Caught Planting A Gun Inside A Nigerian Man’s Car (Video)

OAU first year student commits suicide

Woman arrested for sponsoring robbery gang (Photo)

Just In: Explosion kills 10 in Rivers

Gas Explosion razes 15 shops in Kaduna State

Lagos records 42 murder cases in 2 months

Sokoto State House of Assembly suspends two of its members

Authorities deport 132 Nigerians from Libya

T.I, Deyjah Harris

I Take My Daughter For Virginity Test Evey Year, Says T.I

[VIDEO]: Singer, Mr Eazi Reveals How Much He Charges For A Collaboration

[VIDEO]: Singer, Mr Eazi Reveals How Much He Charges For A Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *