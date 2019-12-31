Colleagues Mock Basketmouth For Spending Extravagantly On Bouncers (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth shared a video of his colleagues mocking him for splurging on bouncers.

Basketmouth and Buchi
Nigerian comedians, Basketmouth and Buchi

In the video, Buchi, who also happens to be a comedian, was the centre of attention as he recounted a certain experience where Basketmouth chastised him for giving 5 bouncers a 1,000 Naira to share.

Buchi revealed that his dear friend suggested that he should have handed them 10,000 naira just for them to hail him well.

This caused an eruption of laughter in the vehicle as they were all on a road trip.

Watch the video below:

