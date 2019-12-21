Comedian Ajebo And Wife Welcome Baby Girl (Photo)

Popular Nigerian comedian Ajebo and his wife, Uche has welcomed a baby girl.

In excitement the comedian took to Instagram to share the good news as he also thanked God and congratulated himself and his wife.

Sharing a photo with the baby at the hospital he penned down his heartfelt message.

READ ALSO – Comedian Ajebo crying uncontrollably at his white wedding (Photos+Video)

Sharing the photo, he wrote in part: “God has done so much for us. We cannot tell it all. The journey to fatherhood has been super amazing with my ride or die…”

See The Photo Here: