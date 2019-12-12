Comedian AY Poses With American Reality TV Star Cynthia Bailey, Actor DL Hughley

by Temitope Alabi
AY, Cynthia Bailey
AY, Cynthia Bailey

Nigerian actor and comedian AY comedian is indeed casting his net as he was recently spotted with some America TV stars.

The actor had the likes of actor DL Hughley and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey at the premiere of his movie ‘Merrymen.’

Read Also: It Is WrongTo Beg Someone For Money With Account Details On The Same Text Message: AY Comedian

Sharing Cynthia posts on his page, he captioned it;

Thank you for coming love
#Repost @cynthiabailey10
・・・
Congrats @aycomedian on #merrymen2themovie! I enjoyed meeting you and you beautiful wife @midas_interiors. The movie was awesome. Thank you for having me🇳🇬🎥 #nollywood #nigeria

DL Hughley
DL Hughley
Tags from the story
AY, Cynthia Bailey
0

You may also like

”FG plans to assassinate me” – Governor Nyesom Wike alleges

God gave me a second chance : Julius Agwu

“Not all good looking young men out there are ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys” — Zonal PPRO writes open letter to SARS officials

Governor Ayo Fayose threatens to Quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

FBI and Internet Fraudsters

[Video]: Nigerians Dominate Massive Bust Of Online Fraudsters Carried Out By FBI

Lagos Govt. Set To Increase BRT, LAGBUS fare

Video Of Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Festish Priest In A Compromising Position Leaks Online

Most Lagos Drivers are either Sick or Drive under the Influence of Drugs – Government

Chimamada Adichie disassociates herself from Biafra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *