Comedian AY, Wife And Daughter Show Off Their ‘Tesumole’ Dance Skills

AY comedian wife, Midas has shared the clip of the family showing off their impressive ‘Tesumole’ dance.

The family shared the video in appreciation of their new movie ‘Merry Men 2’ which has started showing across the cinema’s in the country.

The Tesumole dance was recently introduced by controversial singer, Nairamarley real name Afeez Fashola following the release of his latest EP ‘Lord of Lamba.’

Read Also: It Is WrongTo Beg Someone For Money With Account Details On The Same Text Message: AY Comedian

The new dance step since it was introduced by the singer has been accepted by a larger part of the general public.

Watch the video below: