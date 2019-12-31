Comedian Bovi Advises Women Not To Push Their Men Away Over Infidelity

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma had an interactive session with his fans and followers on Instagram and he decided to share a word of advice.

During the interactive session, fans of the comedian were given the opportunity to lay out their questions and one particular supporter inquired if he (Bovi) has been chased out of his matrimonial home by his wife over cheating allegations.

The comedian responded saying,

“Never chase your man out of your home because of a chic outside the home”

Is it sense or nonsense?

See the post below: