Comedian Bovi Advises Women Not To Push Their Men Away Over Infidelity

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma had an interactive session with his fans and followers on Instagram and he decided to share a word of advice.

Comedian Bovi
Comedian Bovi

During the interactive session, fans of the comedian were given the opportunity to lay out their questions and one particular supporter inquired if he (Bovi) has been chased out of his matrimonial home by his wife over cheating allegations.

The comedian responded saying,

“Never chase your man out of your home because of a chic outside the home”

Is it sense or nonsense?

Read Also: Wizkid’s First Baby Mama, Shola Ogudu Pens Her Expectations For 2020

See the post below:

Bob's post

Tags from the story
Bovi Ugboma
0

You may also like

Have You Seen D’banj’s Picture In White Agbada | Photo

Yvonne Jegede’s Hubby ‘Abounce’ Stares At Her Backside In Lovely Photos

10 California Sheriff Deputies Suspended For Beating Suspect During Arrest

Tips To Building Trust: Ask And Answer Hard Questions

Simi Looking Absolutely Gorgeous In Her Sexy Skimpy Outfit

Meek Mill Calls Out Wale On Twitter, Says He Is Hating On His Success

“I’m a very good kisser” – Beverly Naya

Charly Boy And The Illuminati-Gay Saga

The best way to learn, is to fail at something – Uti Nwachukwu speaks on getting married…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *