Comedian Craze Clown Proposes To His Girlfriend

by Temitope Alabi
Craze Clown
Craze Clown

Instagram comedian, Craze Clown is off the market.

According to online reports, the comedian just proposed to his girlfriend, and she said yes.

Taking to his IG page, he shared a photo of his fiancee showing off her engagement ring with the caption ”she said yes”.

Craze Clown
Craze Clown

His post has since gotten many of his celebrity friends congratulating him with actress and model Beverly Osu saying;

”It’s about that time, we let the world know 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Comedienne Wofaifada wrote; ”Congratulations bro 💃💃💃💃. But Wait O. … How come no one is engaging the female comedians ”

Big congrats to the couple.

