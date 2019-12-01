Comedian, Hyenana Apologises For Sexually Assaulting A Lady (Video)

Popular comedian, Hyenana has taken to social media to publicly apologise for sexually assaulting a lady he toasted.

Recall that yesterday, it was reported a lady called out the comedian for sexually assaulting her friend.

Reacting to the situation, the singer expressed that he was deeply sorry for not conducting himself in a proper way.

He went on to promise that he has changed and will be more sensitive when it comes to his relationship with women and not everything is a joke.

Watch the video below: