Comedian Lil Duval Blames Pedophilia On Cartoons

Comedian Lil Duval is of the opinion that pedophilia is caused by cartoons.

According to Duval, the high rate of pedophilia is due to the cartoons his generation watched while they were growing up.

The comedian shared a screenshot purportedly showing the real ages of Snow White and Prince Florian revealing that Snow White was 14 and Prince Florian was 31.

“And then y’all wonder why my generation was so fuc**ed up,” Lil Duval captioned the screenshot, adding: “U can’t blame us for what was taught to us as normal.”