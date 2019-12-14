Comedian Mike Epps Expecting 5th Child With Wife, Kyra Robinson

Actor and comedian Mike Epps is expecting his 5th child with wife, TV producer Kyra Robinson.

The award-winning producer announced this via her IG page on Friday by sharing a stunning photo of herself showcasing her baby bump.

She captioned the photo: ‘There is so much LIFE inside of me.

This is Kyra’s first with Mike, who has two daughters, Maddison and Mariah with ex-wife Mechelle.Mike also already also has two more daughters from a previous relationship.