Constituency Project? Senator Yayi Gifts Taiwo HassanToyota Venza For His Birthday

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, celebrated his 60th birthday anniversary on the 6th of December 2019.

Taiwo Hassan
Taiwo Hassan

The birthday bash had several dignitaries in attendance, including Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, also known as Yayi, who gifted Ogogo a Toyota Venza SUV.

Other attendees include Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as well as fellow Yoruba movie artists.

“Owo Blow” star, Ogogo, clocked 60 on the 31st of October, 2019.

This comes a month after his close friend and fellow actor, Yinka Quadri, celebrated his 60th birthday.

Watch the video below:

Adeola Solomon, Taiwo Hassan
