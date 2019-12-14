Controversial Actress Etinosa Speaks About Her Teenage Boyfriend

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has opened up about her love life with her much younger boyfriend, Christopher, who goes by Moriensounds on Instagram.

Etinosa Idemudia
Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia and her teenage boyfriend, Christopher

The Edo state born actress granted an interview with The Sun where she revealed her man is also endowed down there.

Idemudia described how she finds peace and happiness from the uncommon relationship many Nigerians feels it’s one of her attention-seeking gimmicks.

The controversial actress said,

“Yes. It is one of my best-kept secrets but I want to get it off my mind. I have been hiding my relationship for a while but my boyfriend has refused to hide it and I really love him. The truth is, I am dating a guy 10 years younger than I am. Our love affair started in a studio. He was so confident and I loved his voice. At first, I thought it would just be for fun but I grew to deeply feel something for him.

Right now I am ready to marry him if he proposes. I love his energy, his vibe. He is so much fun. An older person would be more serious and less fun but my Morien is full of life. He is adventurous and serenades me right after he pisses me off” she added.

Read Also: Cardi B, Hubby Sing Along To “Parte After Parte” After Hitting Strip Club (Video)

Speaking about enjoying sexual intimacy with him, she said:

“At first it was a bit awkward but I don’t know, I guess, age is nothing but a number. Trust me. There is nothing small about him down there; he is huge!”

Tags from the story
Christopher, Etinosa Idemudia
0

You may also like

Yomi Fash Lanso Condemns Nigerian Pastors Who Go Around With Securities

Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland, says he’s ready to impregnate any girl

Pics: Omotola Signs Multimillion Naira Endorsement With Scanfrost

Chris Brown and Drake Sue Each Other

Meet Hushpuppi’s ‘Father’, His Own Name Will Surprise You

South African musician Brickz gets 15 years in jail for raping his 16 year old relative

PHOTO: Why I Removed My Pants On Stage – Burna Boy Reveals

How Kim Kardashian Conned Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh

Watch Tonto Dikeh Show Off Her ‘Gbe Body Eh’ Skills On Stage (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *