Controversial Actress Etinosa Speaks About Her Teenage Boyfriend

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has opened up about her love life with her much younger boyfriend, Christopher, who goes by Moriensounds on Instagram.

The Edo state born actress granted an interview with The Sun where she revealed her man is also endowed down there.

Idemudia described how she finds peace and happiness from the uncommon relationship many Nigerians feels it’s one of her attention-seeking gimmicks.

The controversial actress said,

“Yes. It is one of my best-kept secrets but I want to get it off my mind. I have been hiding my relationship for a while but my boyfriend has refused to hide it and I really love him. The truth is, I am dating a guy 10 years younger than I am. Our love affair started in a studio. He was so confident and I loved his voice. At first, I thought it would just be for fun but I grew to deeply feel something for him.

Right now I am ready to marry him if he proposes. I love his energy, his vibe. He is so much fun. An older person would be more serious and less fun but my Morien is full of life. He is adventurous and serenades me right after he pisses me off” she added.

Speaking about enjoying sexual intimacy with him, she said:

“At first it was a bit awkward but I don’t know, I guess, age is nothing but a number. Trust me. There is nothing small about him down there; he is huge!”