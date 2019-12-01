Corps Members Are Future Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers: NYSC DG

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged officials to treat corps members well because they are future leaders.

General Ibrahim said this while addressing camp officials during his brief unscheduled visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

“We should not be seen as promoting one religion above another but inculcate religious tolerance, accommodate other people’s point of view and come together to solve myriads of challenges facing the nation”.

“Let me tell you, the seed you are sowing today by adequately taking care of these children will germinate tomorrow. These children you are seeing will not forget your good deeds and when they are in the position of authority, there is a likelihood that book of remembrance would be opened in your favour.

“These prospective corps members today will in the nearest future become the Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers, business moguls, career public servants tomorrow, and they would always remember you either for good or otherwise the way you treat them during the orientation and even beyond the service year”.

Continuing, he said ‘no one would have ever thought that His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, an ex-corps member would be the Vice President. What he has done or what he is doing to those camp officials during his service year may not be on the pages of newspapers but I am sure, he would not forget those who made his service year enjoyable and memorable’.

“My distinguished camp officials, you should be seen as role models to these young and energetic patriotic Nigerians. They are watching your steps and monitoring your statements. Please refrain from making hate speech that is capable of further dividing us as a nation.

“All of us here know the reason why the National Youth Service Corps was established, let us continue to share the vision of the founding fathers of the laudable Scheme and invest in the unity of this entity called Nigeria. Posterity will not forgive us if we debase and denigrate our corporate existence,” he added.

To corps members, he said, “My dear prospective corps members, see your mobilisation and deployment as a privilege to think of what you can do to make the country great again and not what you can achieve at the expense of the nation”.