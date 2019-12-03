Corps Members Not Responsible For Robbery Attack On FC Ubah: NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has distanced itself and its serving corps members from the recent attack on players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah and members of the technical crew.

The football team was last Friday attacked by suspected gunmen who ere kitted in NYSC uniform in Kogi state — On their way to Kano for a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said it was an offence for anyone not a member of the scheme to wear the uniform.

She said, “The Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme notes with trepidation the attack on FC Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club by some daredevil gunmen dressed in NYSC uniform.

“While Management sincerely commiserates with the notable football team over the attack which sadly resulted in severe bodily harm to the bus driver who was shot and some team members who also sustained injuries, it wishes to dissociate the National Youth Service Corps from the dastardly attack, as Corps Members neither bear arms, nor carry out stop – and – search.

“Management wishes to reiterate that under the NYSC Act CAP N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, it is a criminal offence for any person who is not a member of the Corps to put on NYSC uniform or any part of it.”

She noted also that anyone caught in NYSC uniform, and is not eligible to wear it, will face the full wrath of the law as such persons pose a big threat to national security.

“Henceforth, the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on such culprits,” she stressed.