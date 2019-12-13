Couple Who Met On Tunde Ednut’s Page Set To Tie The Knot

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian couple
Nigerian couple

A Nigerian couple are being celebrated by popular blogger on their engagement.

According to online reports, the couple met on Tunde Ednut‘s page and got together.

Read Also: Tunde Ednut Failed At Everything He Has Ever Tried: Speed Darlington

Sharing the couple’s photos, Tunde revealed that this couple will be the 4th his page has brought together in love.

Awwww! They met on The Tunde Ednut Page, now they are about to get married and this will make them the 4th couple that will get married through meeting via this page. Praise God. Congratulations @izzieofficial1. May bless your union. 🙏🏾

Tags from the story
Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

Teni and Burna boy

Burna Boy, Teni Nominated For MTV Europe Music Award (FULL LIST)

Dumebi The Dirty Girl: Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson announces her return

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi Speaks On Crashed Marriage To Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu

Tiwa Savage Makes BBC’s “100 Women” List for 2017

Apostle Johnson Suleman

‘Any voice telling you to challenge your husband is that of a spiritual husband’ – Apostle Suleman

Oscars

Oscars Knocks Out Another Nigerian-Themed Movie

“Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger” – Actress Daniella Okeke

“Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger” – Actress Daniella Okeke

Days after losing her iPhone at an event in Lagos, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets it back!

Bobrisky accuses Davido and Wizkid of being gay, but nobody is hating on them (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *