Couples To Pay N51,000 Before They Can Get Married In Churches

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have expressed dissatisfaction over the new law from the Ministry of Interior head, stating the compulsory payment of N30,000 by Churches to perform statutory marriages and N21,000 for each marriages certificate.

According to PFN, churches are being targeted by the Federal Government.

PFN’s National President of the fellowship, Rev.(Dr.) Felix Omobude said;

“This is very unfair and to the best of our understanding, the new law is targeted against the Church because the Traditional and Islamic weddings are exempted from paying the new marriage certificate fees.

“PFN is at a loss as to why Church Marriages should be in the exclusive list of the nation’s constitution. The PFN, therefore calls on the Federal Government to immediately shelve the unpopular policy targeted against Christian marriages in the country.

“If the Ministry of Interior is in dire need of funds, it should look elsewhere and resist the temptation of placing an extra financial burden on the Christians and their churches.”