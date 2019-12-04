Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Removal Of Magu As EFCC Chairman

by Verity Awala
EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
The federal high court in Abuja says President Muhammadu Buhari has been given “the yam and the knife” to do as he pleases with Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This court said this as it dismissed suits seeking the removal of Magu as acting chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

The presiding judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, delivered the judgment on Wednesday.

Magu’s position as EFCC’s acting chairman was challenged following the non-confirmation of his appointment by the Bukola Saraki-led Senate on two occasions.

According to those challenging Magu’s status, he shouldn’t be allowed to continue in the position based on his non-confirmation as the chairman.

However, in her judgement, Ojukwu said the law does not provide a specific duration for which an individual can serve as acting EFCC chairman.

She explained that the law gave Buhari “the proverbial yam and the knife to do as he pleases” with the appointment of the EFCC chairman.

Tags from the story
EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, Ijeoma Ojukwu, President Buhari
