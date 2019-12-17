Court Fixes Dec.23 To Rule On Sowore’s Release

by Valerie Oke

 

Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Dec. 23, to rule on a suit filed by Omoyele Sowore, Convener of RevolutionNow movement, to demand his unconditional release from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore, in a motion ex-parte number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1409/19, filed by his lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, before Justice Inyang Ekwo, demanded for unconditional release in pursuance of the release order made by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Nov. 6.

Marshal Abubakar, who represented Falana, sought “an order for the production of the applicant for unconditional release in pursuance of the release order made by this Honourable Court on the 6th November, 2019.

Read Also: You Could Be Removed As AGF If Sowore Isn’t Releases: Falana To Malami

“ANY OTHER ORDER (S) this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstance (s) of this case.”

According to Abubakar, the continued detention of the Sowore, regardless of the release order made by the court on Nov. 6 was “unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.”

He said such action violated “his fundamental right to personal liberty guaranteed by Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Justice Ekwo, however said it would be unfair to deliver ruling on the matter without hearing from the other parties.

He then adjourned the hearing on the case until Dec. 23, ordered the applicant to put the respondents on notice..

 

