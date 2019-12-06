Court Jails Couple Who Raped Their 2-Year-Old Baby

A paedophile couple who raped their two-year-old daughter and plotted to rape their unborn baby have been jailed for life.

According to reports, Gerrad Coddington, 25, and Christina Nelson-Coddington, 29, of Pauls Valley in Oklahoma, were handed whole life terms for sex crimes against children on Monday.

The couple reportedly beat, handcuffed and raped their toddler daughter.

They also had shared twisted plans to do the same to their unborn baby in online messages.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called the Coddington’s’ crimes the worst he has ever seen.

He said: ‘These two individuals engaged in horrifying acts of abuse and violence with innocent children… ‘The actions of these two individuals, with regard to the children who were subjected to these horrific acts, unconscionable, unforgivable.

Hunter added: ”These are evil people who presented a danger to society. I commend Judge Edwards’ decision to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

. ‘I applaud the investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the investigator in my office with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the attorneys who worked on this case to achieve a successful result.’