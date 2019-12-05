Court Orders DSS To Release Sowore Within 24 Hours

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services to release human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, within the next 24 hours.

The judge also ordered the DSS to pay the sum of N100, 000 to the former presidential candidate for refusing to release him on bail despite two court orders to that effect.

The former presidential candidate has been in the custody of the DSS since August 5 over his RevolutionNow movement.

Despite two court rulings to have him release, he has continuously been detained in custody by the DSS.