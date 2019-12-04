Court Orders FG To Retrieve All Pensions And Allowances Paid To Amaechi, Fashola, Others

A federal high court in Ikoyi has ordered the federal government to recover all pensions and allowances paid to former and serving senators as ex-governors.

The ‘landmark judgement’ was disclosed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a tweet on Wednesday.

The judgement follows a suit filed by the group against the federal government in 2017 over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.

The group also sued the government over ifs failure to seek the recovery of over “N40bn unduly received by the former governors” who are now serving senators and ministers.

SERAP says those affected by the judgment include; Rabiu Kwankwaso, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Sam Egwu, Shaaba Lafiagi, Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Danjuma Goje, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Adamu Aliero, George Akume, Biodun Olujimi, Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Chris Ngige and Babatunde Fashola.

Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation was also ordered by the court to institute appropriate legal actions challenging the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, now serving senators and ministers to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices.

The court adjourned till February 3, 2020, for a report of compliance with the judgement by the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state government has just repealed a law that allowed former governors and their deputies enjoy pension and other allowances.