Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Property In Ilorin

by Valerie Oke
A Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the Ilorin home of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC had in an application asked the court presided over by Justice Ridwan Aikawa for an order of interim forfeiture of the N1billion property located at No.1, Abdulkadir street, G.R.A, Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to the anti-graft agency, Saraki acquired the property through the proceeds of illegal dealings.

Justice Aikawa while ruling on the application ordered the interim forfeiture of the property, noting that the court order should be published in national newspapers.

According to the Judge, any interested parties in the property should show cause why it should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

