Court Remands 32-Year-Old Man For Strangling His Father To Death

A 32-year-old man identified as Ibrahim Isiaka was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Isiaka was remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre for allegedly killing his father.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs. T. B. Ogunkanmi, ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody pending receipt of legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Isiaka was charged on a one-count charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Ojeleye, told the court that Isiaka allegedly caused the death of his 72-year-old father, Busari Isiaka, by strangling him to death.

Ojeleye said: ”The defendant was alleged to have pushed his father to the floor in the process. The incident was said to have occurred at Alagbagba area, Ashi Bodija, Ibadan.”

The case has been adjourned till Feb. 13, 2020, for mention.

