Court Sentences Ex-President To Two Years In Detention For Corruption

by Valerie Oke
Omar Al Bashir

The former president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, has been sentenced to two years in house arrest over charges of financial corruption to be confined to a community reform centre because of his age.

The judge, Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman of a Sudanese court, convicted the former president on Saturday.

“The court decided to send him to a community reform centre for two years,” the judge said.

The judge said, “under the law, those who reached the age of 70 shall not serve jail terms”.

The 75-year-old ex-president who ruled the country for 30 years, will commence his sentence after judgement is delivered in another case in which he allegedly ordered the killing of demonstrators during the protests that led to his ouster.

