Court Strikes Out Case Filed By Nnamdi Kanu Against FG

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has dismissed a suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over allegations of torture, assault, inhuman treatment and the violation of his property rights by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The IPOB leader demanded $800 million in compensation from the federal government.

Justice Dupe Atoki, leading a three-man panel, while delivering judgement held that Kanu had failed to prove the claims and dismissed the request for compensation.

According to the judge, Kanu’s arrest and detention were not unlawful and arbitrary as claimed by the Plaintiff — it also held that Kanu, without a mandate, he lacked the legal personality to represent the IPOB before the Court.

Read Also: Nnamdi Kanu: Orji Kalu’s Conviction Politically Motivated

The case was filed by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s lawyer before the Court on 3rd March 2016.

According to Kanu, his rights to life, personal integrity, privacy, fair trial, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, personal liberty, freedom of association, private property, right to existence and right to self-determination were violated following his arrest and detention by agents of Nigeria.

The plaintiff also claimed that he was a victim of arbitrary arrest, detention, torture inhuman and degrading treatment while in detention and that his personal belongings were confiscated by the defendant through its agent.