Popular afro music singer, Davido has received accolades from his crew members following the success of his December concert, ‘A Good Time.’

From the video shared on the Internet by popular Instagram comedian, Sydney Talker, the singer was surrounded by his crew members as they gushed over him.

They showered praises on him as they said he delivered to them as he promised.

Watch The Video Here: