Cristiano Ronaldo Awarded Best Player In Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo was the most notable absentee at Monday’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, where his great rival Lionel Messi scooped his sixth trophy to put him one ahead of the Juventus star.

Ronaldo eventually finished third behind Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the 2019 nominations list.

The Juventus forward travelled to Milan to pick the award for Serie A’s best player at the Gala del Calcio, while his rivals were in Paris.