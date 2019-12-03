Cristiano Ronaldo Awarded Best Player In Serie A

by Olayemi Oladotun

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the award for Serie A’s best player at a gala event in Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was the most notable absentee at Monday’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, where his great rival Lionel Messi scooped his sixth trophy to put him one ahead of the Juventus star.

Also Read: Ballon D’or 2019: Lionel Messi Wins Best Player Award For The Sixth Time

Ronaldo eventually finished third behind Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the 2019 nominations list.

The Juventus forward travelled to Milan to pick the award for Serie A’s best player at the Gala del Calcio, while his rivals were in Paris.

Tags from the story
Cristiano Ronaldo, lionel messi
0

You may also like

Dolphins Advised To Pay Players’ Salaries In 60 Days Or Forfeit 6 Points

Arsenal’s Ozil Out for Up to 12 Weeks

Photos of the most handsome Super Eagles players for Russia 2018

Tim Sherwood Leaves Tottenham

Real Madrid go 16 points behind Barcelona

Vermaelen Returns to Training at Barca

Ronaldo Reacts After Messi Named Best FIFA Men’s Player

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer defeats Rafeal Nadal in final

Rio Olympics: Nigeria U-23 Dream Team May miss Q-final clash with Denmark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *