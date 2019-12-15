Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Leads Juventus To Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to lift Juventus to top of league table.

Christiano Ronaldo
Christiano Ronaldo

The Juventus forward who broke his goal drought last weekend scored the first two goals in the first half to calm the nervy start to the game for the Italian champions.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Surpass Cristiano Ronaldo As He Sets New League Record

Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuain secured the win by scoring the third goal to ensure Juve went into the break with three goals lead.

Udinese found a late consolation goal in the second half after Juve players missed a lot of chances.

Tags from the story
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus
