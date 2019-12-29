Cristiano Ronaldo To Go Into Acting

Five times Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he plans to go into acting in the movie industry when he calls time on his illustrious football career.

Speaking during an interview with Marca Sport, he added that his decision to toe the line is borne out of his likeness for new challenges and adventures.

The Portuguese international is widely regarded as one of the best individuals to have played the round leather sport.

He led Real Madrid to an unprecedented three Champions League in a row before leaving the Spanish giants to join Juventus two seasons ago.