Cristiano Ronaldo Tops List Of Top Earning Instagrammers Of 2019

by Olayemi Oladotun

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the highest earner on Instagram this year as it is revealed the footballer raked in a staggering £38.2million ($47.8million).

Christiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese footballer, 34, earned an eye-watering £780,000 ($975,000) per post, according to the rich list compiled by Buzz Bingo.

The Portuguese is followed closely FC Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, who raked in £518,000 per post to his 139 million followers where he goes by the handle leomessi.

While reality star and model, Kendall Jenner has posted 26 sponsored pictures this year and earned £489,000 ($611,000) per post.

See the full list below:

Instagram Highest Earners
