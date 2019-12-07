Cubana Chief Priest Hints At How Much Was Paid To Bring Cardi B To Nigeria

by Eyitemi Majeed
Cubana Chiefpriest and American singer, Cardi B
Cubana Chiefpriest and American singer, Cardi B

Popular Nigerian nightclub owner and show promoter, Cubana Chiefpriest, may have just hinted that it wasn’t cheap getting American singer, Cardi B, to Nigeria following his recent post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Owerri born businessman shared that it cost some million dollars to get the singer to Nigeria.

Read Also: Cardi B On Her Way To Nigeria; To Remix ‘Fall’ With Davido (Video)

Cardi B is expected to perform at his Livefest event on Saturday, 7th December and he is one of the key facilitators of her visit to Nigeria.

He wrote:

“The Queen 👑 Of Bronx🇺🇸 CardiChukwu @iamcardib Live !!!! In Lagos🇳🇬 That’s Some Million Dollar💰 Move, Clear Road Oh !!!! follow @livespotnation For Tickets 🎫 N Updates, Parte 🎈After Parte🎈 PabloCubana🔥 #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟”

 

 

 

Tags from the story
Cardi B, Cubana Chiefpriest
0

You may also like

Music entertainer, 9ice

How To Write Long Lasting Songs – 9ice

‘Come Back Home’ – Anto Lecky Urge Nigerians Abroad

emi Alade clears the air on Supporting Political Oppression in Togo

Olamide Announce The Anticipation Of His 7th studio album

‘Lack Of S*x Will Make You Mad’ – “Nigerian Facebook Slay Queen” Says As She Shows Off Her Body (Photos)

Vlogger Alleges That IK Ogbonna is Gay

Tonto Dikeh’s butt in this new photo is really unbelievable!

Davido parties with DJ Khaled at his mansion in LA. (Photos)

Mo Abudu Stepped Out All Decked In Designers For An Event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *