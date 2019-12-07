Cubana Chief Priest Hints At How Much Was Paid To Bring Cardi B To Nigeria

Popular Nigerian nightclub owner and show promoter, Cubana Chiefpriest, may have just hinted that it wasn’t cheap getting American singer, Cardi B, to Nigeria following his recent post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Owerri born businessman shared that it cost some million dollars to get the singer to Nigeria.

Read Also: Cardi B On Her Way To Nigeria; To Remix ‘Fall’ With Davido (Video)

Cardi B is expected to perform at his Livefest event on Saturday, 7th December and he is one of the key facilitators of her visit to Nigeria.

He wrote:

“The Queen 👑 Of Bronx🇺🇸 CardiChukwu @iamcardib Live !!!! In Lagos🇳🇬 That’s Some Million Dollar💰 Move, Clear Road Oh !!!! follow @livespotnation For Tickets 🎫 N Updates, Parte 🎈After Parte🎈 PabloCubana🔥 #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟”