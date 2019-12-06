Cubana Chief Priest Shades Mercy, Says She Won’t Be At His Event Because She Can’t Afford N5m

Popular Nightclub operator, Olu Cubana Chiefpriest, has shade 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, by stating that she won’t be at his event because she can not afford a N5m table.

The popular figure made the comment in response to a fan’s question who sought to know if the reality TV star would be attending the star-studded event.

The event is expected to have in attendant Cardi B, an American singer, who is currently in Nigeria.

See their exchange below: