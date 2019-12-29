Cubana Chief Priest, Tunde Ednut Warn Wizkid To Stay Away From Genevieve

by Eyitemi Majeed
'I go nack person latest juju' – Cubana chief priest warns Wizkid to stay away from Genevieve
Collage photo of Cubana Chiefpriest, Wizkid and Genevieve

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest has teamed up with popular social media commentator, Tunde Ednut to issue a stern warning to singer Wizkid after he was spotted with legendary actor, Genevieve Nnaji.

Tunde in an Instagram post said the singer has been planning to get close to the screen diva for quite some time while sharing a throwback interview of the singer and the actress.

Read Also: StarboyFest: Wizkid Reacts To Killing Of His Fan By Police Officers

Cubana who took to Tunde’s comment section on Instagram said Genevieve is his sister and he won’t hesitate to harm anybody the comes close to her.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

“This interview was 8 Years Ago. You see I told you this guy likes older women. The second slide was 2 days ago. WIZKID, I KNOW YOU WILL SEE THIS, we know your plan and it will not work in Jesus name, look for somebody else, LEAVE GENEVIEVE ALONE. You have planned this years ago. The internet does not forget. I had to dig out this video. I’m not happy cause he was too close to Genevieve. What is he saying that close? Does she not have bouncer? I am very uncomfortable with this new development. #30BG”

Cubana Chiefpriset wrote:

Genevieve Na My Sister Oh !!!! I Go Do Person My Latest JuJu💀 Say I forgive Dbanj No Be Say I Go Forgive Dey Go

See screenshot of their comment below:

Tags from the story
Cubana Chiefpriest, genevieve, wizkid
0

You may also like

I breathe, live and sleep in music – J. Martins

2019 Met GALA: See the best dressed celebrities

[Photos]: 2019 Met GALA: See the best dressed celebrities

Dolapo Oni, Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wande Coal at #WizkidTheConcert

Dbanj Thrill Fans As He Performs At The Global Earth Day Event In Washington

DJ Xclusive, Helen Paul, IK Osakioduwa Win Big At Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards (NBMA) 2014 + See full list

WCW- WHY WE ADMIRE OLIVE EMODI

Comedian Bovi Couldn’t Get Enough Of Toolz’ Big Hips As He Happily Rested His Head On It [PHOTO]

Teebillz Opens UP On Current Status Of His Marriage With Tiwa Savage (Read what he says)

OAP Freeze reacts to report that Diezani stole $90 Billion from a country whose annual budget is $23billion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *