Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Twerks Up A Storm (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to show off her twerking moves to her fans.

Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

The curvy actress who recently dragged her best friend, and fellow actress, Uche Elendu on social media, has got a lot of tongues wagging on social media as she twerks in a see-through orange dress.

The actress, who is known for her massive shape and easily flaunts it, shows her twerking storm by displaying her massive ass.

Watch the video below:

Anita Joseph twerks up a storm in new video

