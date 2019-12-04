Customs Intercepts 23 Jerry Cans Of Petrol Hidden In Caskets

The joint anti-bunkering team of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 23 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed in two caskets at Idi – Iroko borders.

Abdullahi Maiwada, Customs Spokesman disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, revealing that the fuel lading coffins were abandoned in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling, a customs joint special taskforce of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 jerry cans of 25 litres and six jerry cans of 10 litres of PMS concealed clandestinely in two caskets.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.

“To this end, the command wishes to reiterate its stand that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise,” he said.