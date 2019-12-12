Dabota Lawson Tackles Reno Omokri Over Twitter Post

by Temitope Alabi

 

dabota lawson
dabota lawson

Dabota Lawson has come for Reno Omokri after the latter took to social media to dish out a piece of advice.

Reno had tweeted that youths need not be pressured into things because of the flashy lifestyle most celebrities flaunt on social media.

Read Also: Stop Trying To Impress People: Reno Omokri

Reacting to this, Dabota advised Reno to change his mindset and not blame celebrities but the country for bad governance.

It’s statements like this that actually encourages bad behavior of the youth and grooms robbers .
It should bother you that a 25 year old cannot get access to loans to further their education, buy a car , a house and even furnish it .
A country with a good system and a good structure should encourage such behavior ( people taking loans ) . It is because the system has failed that people have become desperate and feel the need to brag about things that an average citizen with a good credit score should be able to acquire . @renoomokri change your mindset . Celebrity lifestyle has always been flashy and full of make believe, it’s part of the deal . They are not the problem

Dabota Lawson
Dabota Lawson
Tags from the story
Dabota Lawson, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Air Peace flight prevented from Landing in Akure as Cows overrun Runway

Air Peace flight prevented from Landing in Akure as Cows overrun Runway

2019 Election: Why I’m obsessed to rule Nigeria – Senator Bukola Saraki

Kemi Olunloyo granted bail of N1 million

Sanwo-Olu

5000 Jobs Lost Due To Anti-Xenophobia Protests In Lagos: Governor Sanwo-Olu

Female Banker Crushes LASTMA Official to Death, Flees Scene of Crime

Niger Delta Agitators declare the candidate they will support in 2019 Presidential elections

Border Closure: Ghana Traders’ Union Calls For Boycott Of Nigerian Products

Reasons why President Buhari made Fashola minister of power, works and housing ( must read)

I Am Not Indebted To Any Bank – Stella Oduah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *