Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor Asks His Congregation To Drink His Bathe Water

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news of a pastor asking his congregation to drink his bath water.

News surfaced a few hours ago showing a pastor bathing in his church and asking that his congregation drink the bath water.

Read Also: Pastor Jailed For Stealing Goat, Turkeys, Threatening Owner With Charms

Reacting to the news, Freeze bared his shock over the news, adding that the congregation are mere fools.

In his words;