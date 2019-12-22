Danjuma Must Speak Now And Free Us From Bondage He Put Us In: Ex-minister

A statement by retired General, Theophilus Danjuma about some hidden things he knows about the country that could give Nigerians sleepless nights has continued to stir the reaction of many.

During a book launch in Ibadan, Oyo state, Danjuma was quoted to have said; “If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.”

While many Nigerians have urged the old General to spill what he knows about Nigeria, others have accused him of being part of the problem of the country.

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister who has been on a tweeting spree regarding the issue, on Sunday said the Danjuma must find the balls to speak.

According to him, Danjuma “helped put the north in power on July 29th, 1966” and “also supported Buhari in 2015”, he, therefore, urged the former defense minister to speak and free Nigerians “from the bondage that you put us in.”

He tweeted on Sunday thus: Dear Gen. T.Y. Danjuma,

You still can’t find the balls to speak the truth & yet you are complaining about others? You more than any other helped put the north in power on July 29th, 1966. You also supported Buhari in 2015. Speak NOW & free us from the bondage that you put us in.