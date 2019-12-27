Dasuki, Sowore Released Out Of Compassion, Not International Pressure: Malami

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has dismissed claims that both Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki were released because of pressure from the international community.

According to Malami, the duo, who were released on Tuesday, were released because of government’s commitment to the rule of law and compassion.

Umar Gwandu, the spokesman to Malami quoted him in a statement as saying this in interviews with the BBC Hausa and the Hausa Service of the Voice of America.

Malami, who doubles as the minister of justice, also clarified that his office received no letter from any US senator.

The statement read thus: “The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds. ”

“It is important to understand the fact that as far as the law is concerned and in relation to the Nigerian justice system, one has multiple options after a court has ruled on a matter-the right to appeal the said ruling, the right to ask the same court that issued an order to vary or review the terms of the order as well as the right to request for Stay of Execution of the order pending the hearing and determination of an appeal in that matter.

“Even if we received any communication from them that will never be the basis on the part of the Federal Government to obey or disobey court orders emanating from Nigeria.

“The critical question that you may ask should be whether there is a strong suspicion of committing an offence or not. If there is a strong suspicion of committing an offence which deserved, as a matter of necessity, to be investigated through legal steps then there was no room for thinking of witch-hunting an individual, scoring acrimonies or personal vendetta against anyone.

“The time has now come for Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore to also enjoy bail based on the merit of their individual cases. They were charged based on their individual cases, taken to court, granted bail and now have been released. All the individuals involved were treated fairly and justly; they were taken to court, enjoyed the court’s favourable discretion and they were all released.”