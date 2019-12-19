Davido Blasts Wizkid’s Fans Who Said His Mother Was Used For Rituals

by Valerie Oke

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has expressed his disappointment at his fans and those of Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid over a tweet about his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

A Twitter fan of Wizkid alleged that Davido’s mother was killed and used for ritual.

This stirred banter between fans of both musicians as one even said that Davido’s late mother was a lecturer at Babcock University while Wizkid’s mom is an illiterate.

Read Also: Nigerians Reacts As Davido Is Spotted In COZA Church Promotional Video

This caught the attention of Davido, as he stepped him to reprimand both his fans and those of his colleague.

He wrote via Twitter thus: Davido fc wizkid fc has it gotten to this! Bull shit disappointed in both my fans and his! Nonsense”.
Tags from the story
Davido, wizkid
0

You may also like

Eko 2012: Lagos Prostitutes Make Huge Profits, Thank Governor for Hosing the Games

Spectranet 4G LTE Enhances Customer Service Footprint, Opens New Experience Centres

Five men remanded in prison for alleged murder

I Have Always Jilted Guys, No Guy Has Ever Jilted Me – Nollywood Actress Brags

Kano State lost N27bn to fire disaster

Tambuwal leads his PDP chieftains to Sultan of Sokoto ( Find out what they are planning )

Mugabe Victory A Defeat For Democracy – Human Rights Lawyer

Students laud praises on ASUU for calling off 5 week-old strike

Governor Fashola Urges Lagosians to Walk when Possible, Rather than Drive always

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *