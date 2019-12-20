Davido Celebrates As Zlatan Buys New Range Rover Sport

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has taken delivery of a brand new 2016 Range Rover Autobiography as a way of celebrating his 25th birthday.

This is coming few hours after gifting himself a Rolex wristwatch to mark the same event.

Reacting to the latest addition, Davido, a close ally of the Zanku crooner took to his Instagram page to celebrate and also congratulate the rave of the moment.

Davido wrote:

Congrats @Zlatan_Ibile!!! Big Body!!! Proud of you always.