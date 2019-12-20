Davido Celebrates As Zlatan Buys New Range Rover Sport

by Eyitemi Majeed
Zlatan
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has taken delivery of a brand new 2016 Range Rover Autobiography as a way of celebrating his 25th birthday.

This is coming few hours after gifting himself a Rolex wristwatch to mark the same event.

Read Also: Mesef No Finish From School, Zlatan Ibile Tells Fan Who Begged Him For School Fees

Reacting to the latest addition, Davido, a close ally of the Zanku crooner took to his Instagram page to celebrate and also congratulate the rave of the moment.

Davido wrote:

Congrats @Zlatan_Ibile!!! Big Body!!! Proud of you always.

Zlatan Ibile and the new car
Zlatan Ibile and the new car
Tags from the story
Davido, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

[Video]: Watch how Burna Boy Kicked A Fan Who Tried Stealing From Him While Performing

Burna Boy’s mum refutes Uju’s claims that she’s pregnant for Burna Boy

Rita Dominic Stuns In New Promo Photos

Davido while proposing to Chioma

Nigerians React As Davido Proposes To Chioma

Full list of 2017 AMAs nominations

“There is no excuse…, for a man to lay hand on his woman”- Tonto Dikeh (Read more)

‘More than 80% of the wealth in the nation was illegally allocated’ – Nigerian rapper, Eldee

Kiss Daniel And DJ Coublon Involved In Ghastly Motor Accident

Daddy Freeze Congratulates Funke Akindele On Her ”Twin Pregnancy’ , Reminds Her Of His Prophesy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *